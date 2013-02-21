BERLIN Bavaria, its capital Munich and Bayern Munich launched a joint bid on Thursday to host Euro 2020 soccer matches at the club's Allianz Arena.

The plans will be unveiled at a news conference later on Thursday.

"The issue of the news conference will be the official candidacy of the state of Bavaria, the city of Munich and Bayern Munich with the Allianz Arena for games of the European championship of 2020," the bidders said in a statement.

Euro 2020 will be held in 13 cities across the continent and the semi-finals and final will be played in the same stadium, European soccer's governing body UEFA said last month.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)