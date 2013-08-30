Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BERLIN Munich has been picked as the German city to bid for Euro 2020 matches with Berlin's Olympic stadium losing out, the German FA (DFB) said on Friday.
Munich and Berlin wanted to host games at the tournament that will be staged by cities across the continent, with the DFB opting for the Bavarian capital, home of Champions League winners Bayern Munich.
"It was no easy decision because we had two strong bids with Berlin and Munich," said DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach in a statement. Berlin will host the 2015 Champions League final.
"We are convinced that Munich as a location has very good chances to get a package (of games) for the Euro 2020."
The finals will take place in 13 cities across Europe.
The DFB said it would apply for either of two packages of matches offered by European soccer's governing body UEFA by September 12.
The first package is to stage three group matches and a knockout round match and the second is for the two semi-finals and the final.
Munich has previously hosted several major events including the 1972 Summer Olympics, matches at the 1974 soccer World Cup - including the final - and in the 2006 World Cup.
The Bavarian capital failed with a bid to host the 2018 Winter Olympics.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.