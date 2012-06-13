Germany's Mario Gomez (centre R) scores a goal against Netherlands' goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

KHARKIV Two superb goals by Germany forward Mario Gomez gave them a 2-0 lead at halftime against the Netherlands in Euro 2012 Group B on Wednesday.

Gomez, who also scored in the opening 1-0 win over Portugal, picked up a well-timed Bastian Schweinsteiger through ball in the 24th minute, did a graceful 180 degree turn inside the box and fired past keeper Maarten Stekelenburg in a flowing movement.

The pair combined again in the 38th minute with Gomez firing sweetly into the net from the right.

The Germans also hit the post with a Mesut Ozil left-foot volley that rolled into the hands of Stekelenburg.

