In-form Pliskova wins second title of the year in Qatar
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
KHARKIV Two superb goals by Germany forward Mario Gomez gave them a 2-0 lead at halftime against the Netherlands in Euro 2012 Group B on Wednesday.
Gomez, who also scored in the opening 1-0 win over Portugal, picked up a well-timed Bastian Schweinsteiger through ball in the 24th minute, did a graceful 180 degree turn inside the box and fired past keeper Maarten Stekelenburg in a flowing movement.
The pair combined again in the 38th minute with Gomez firing sweetly into the net from the right.
The Germans also hit the post with a Mesut Ozil left-foot volley that rolled into the hands of Stekelenburg.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp goal from striker Robert Lewandowski to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and increase their advantage at the top to eight points.