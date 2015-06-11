Argentina's Lionel Messi jumps for the ball with Jordy Clasie of the Netherlands during the 2014 World Cup semi-finals between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

AMSTERDAM Netherlands midfielder Jordy Clasie has been ruled out of Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier in Latvia because of a bout of stomach flu, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Thursday.

He joins defender Ron Vlaar on the sidelines, leaving a party of 21 to travel to Riga on Thursday for the Group A match.

The 23-year-old Clasie, who plays for Feyenoord Rotterdam, has 11 caps and was in the Dutch squad that finished third at last year's World Cup in Brazil.

The Netherlands, who beat Latvia 6-0 in Amsterdam in November, lie third in their group, six points behind the Czech Republic and five behind Iceland.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)