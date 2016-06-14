Leaders Brighton slip up at Huddersfield
Brighton & Hove Albion lost 3-1 at playoff-chasing Huddersfield Town as the leaders of England's second-tier Championship missed the chance to go four points clear on Thursday.
Northern Ireland must be more adventurous against Ukraine in Thursday's "make-or-break" Euro 2016 match and learn from their mistakes in the opening defeat by Poland, defender Jonny Evans has said.
The Irish lost 1-0 to Poland in Sunday's Group C clash, which ended a 12-match unbeaten run going into the tournament, with some critics arguing that they played too defensively.
Evans, who was part of a three-man central defence against Poland, said manager Michael O'Neill was looking at a different approach against Ukraine in Lyon.
"Michael has hinted that we might try different things against different teams, especially Ukraine who are very good from the wide areas," the 28-year-old told British media.
"I think we'll learn from (the Poland game) the fact that maybe at times we need to try to play a bit more.
"(Andriy) Yarmolenko is probably their most dangerous player."
Northern Ireland finish the group stage on June 21 against world champions Germany, who top the section after starting with a 2-0 win over Ukraine.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing byb Ken Ferris)
LONDON Straight-talking Antonio Conte has earned the utmost respect from his players at Stamford Bridge and has built a side that seems impervious to pressure, former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has told Reuters.
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.