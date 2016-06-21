Football Soccer - Germany v England - International Friendly - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 26/3/16Germany's Mario Gomez shakes hands with coach Joachim Low as he is substitutedReuters / Hannibal HanschkeEDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTSCCUR

PARIS Germany coach Joachim Loew handed striker Mario Gomez his first start at Euro 2016 in the world champions' final Group C match against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Gomez will play as a lone striker at the Parc des Princes with Mario Goetze returning to the left side of midfield.

Benedikt Hoewedes is replaced at right back by Joshua Kimmich with Germany needing a draw to make sure of their spot in the last 16.

Northern Ireland keep the same team who beat Ukraine 2-0 in their previous group game.

A draw will be enough for the Irish to cement a third-placed finish at least.

This would secure their passage as one of the four best third-placed finishers because they would have one more point than Group A's Albania and a better goal difference than Slovakia from Group B.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Toby Davis)