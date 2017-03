Steven Davis (L) reacts after a missed opportunity against Liverpool during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Steven Davis, captain of Euro 2016 Group F leaders Northern Ireland, has been forced to withdraw from the squad for Friday's qualifier away to Romania.

The Southampton midfielder injured his hamstring in a Premier League game against Leicester City last Saturday.

He joined up with the squad but will not be fit enough for the game in Bucharest, a spokesman for the Irish Football Association said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)