UEFA President Michel Platini stands next to Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich (L) before the start of Group D Euro 2012 soccer match between Ukraine and Sweden at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

WARSAW UEFA president Michel Platini appealed to fans on Saturday to conduct themselves with "respect and dignity" following the violence and allegations of racism which have marred Euro 2012.

"Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine has so far been a celebration of the game of football, both on and off the pitch," the Frenchman said in a statement.

"It has been a festival of goals, entertainment, excitement and pride for both fans and players alike."

"Sixteen nations coming together over three weeks to compete for the crown of best team in Europe. Of course, there is rivalry and passion, and all teams want to win - but we must remember that the results on the pitch are what really matter.

"I appeal therefore to all fans that are going to Warsaw or Wroclaw tonight as we prepare for the deciding matches in Group A to conduct themselves with dignity and respect, and to behave themselves this evening at the stadiums and in the cities.

"Euro 2012 is a celebration of football and I invite the fans, the vast majority of whom have conducted themselves in an exemplary manner so far, to continue to do so for the remainder of the tournament."

Platini's comments came shortly after Croatia's Football Federation was charged for racist chants by its fans during Thursday's Group C match against Italy.

Polish hooligans set upon a group of Russian fans marching to the stadium on Tuesday and another group tried to break into the fan zone, leading to almost 200 detentions.

Russia were facing Greece in Warsaw on Saturday evening (1845gmt) with co-hosts Poland playing the Czech Republic in Wroclaw.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)