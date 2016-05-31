Poland's Artur Sobiech reacts after scoring a goal during their international friendly soccer match against Latvia in Klagenfurt May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

WARSAW Goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton and forward Artur Sobiech, both relegated with their respective Bundesliga clubs this season, suffered further disappointment when they were left out of Poland's Euro 2016 squad.

Tyton, who plays for VfB Stuttgart, and Hanover 96's Sobiech were both included in the provisional squad but failed to make the cut when coach Adam Nawalka named his final 23-man list for next month's tournament in France.

Defender Pawel Dawidowicz was also cut, while fullback Maciej Rybus and winger Pawel Wszolek missed out due to injury.

Wszolek, who scored twice in the 5-0 friendly win over Finland in March, suffered a broken arm in a training session on Friday, completing an unhappy season, which saw his club side Verona relegated from Serie A.

On Sunday, Poland's team doctors said that Rybus would miss the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Poland, knocked out in the pool stage when they co-hosted the tournament four years ago, face Northern Ireland, Germany and Ukraine in Group C.

"I would like to thank Przemek, Pawel and Artur for having been with us," Nawalka said. "I hope they will have their fingers crossed for the team. We worked hard during our two training camps in Poland."

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (AS Roma), Artur Boruc (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Thiago Cionek (Palermo), Kamil Glik (Torino), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Bartosz Salamon (Cagliari), Jakub Wawrzyniak (Lechia Gdansk)

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Fiorentina), Kamil Grosicki (Rennes), Tomasz Jodlowiec (Legia Warsaw), Bartosz Kapustka (Cracovia), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Sevilla), Karol Linetty (Lech Poznan), Krzysztof Maczynski (Wisla), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Filip Starzynski (Zaglebie Lubin), Piotr Zielinski (Empoli).

Forwards: Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Mariusz Stepinski (Ruch Chorzow)

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)