Poland's Sports Minister Joanna Mucha attends a meeting regarding the upcoming EURO 2012 soccer championships at the Prime Minister's Chancellery in Warsaw March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Poland's Sports Minister Joanna Mucha on Monday called on the controversial head of the country's Football Association to resign after the Euro 2012 co-hosts finished bottom of Group A.

Polish FA (PZPN) chief Grzegorz Lato, Poland's leading scorer at the 1974 World Cup, had vowed to quit if Poland did not qualify for the quarter-finals.

"I am holding the head of the PZPN to his word. But we will see how this situation develops," Mucha told a news conference. "The most important issue is that PZPN is badly managed."

Lato has fended off charges he has mismanaged the Polish FA and denied unproven accusations of corruption.

The Polish FA has been under fire from politicians in recent years. Before Lato took over, a court appointed two temporary commissioners to run the organisation, but Poland backed down after protests from FIFA and UEFA.

The PZPN was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by Ken Ferris)