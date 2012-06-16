WROCLAW Police detained five Polish men after using tear gas to quell fighting among fans in the centre of the southern Polish city of Wroclaw where Poland lost 1-0 to the Czech Republic on Saturday to be eliminated from Euro 2012.

"There was fighting between Polish fans. We moved in and had to use tear gas during the worst of the disturbance," local police spokesman Pawel Petrykowski told Reuters.

"The five most aggressive offenders have been detained. Other than that one incident, everyone has had a good time peacefully both before and after the game."

Co-hosts Poland were knocked out in a disappointing performance in front of a capacity home crowd at the city's stadium.

Violent clashes between Polish and Russian fans in the capital Warsaw last Tuesday, which saw supporters fight bloody running battles in the centre of the city, marred the first week of the tournament.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Mark Meadows)