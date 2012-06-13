In-form Pliskova wins second title of the year in Qatar
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
WARSAW A Warsaw court on Wednesday handed suspended jail terms and fine to eight Poles detained during clashes in the city a day earlier when violence broke out before Poland's Euro 2012 match with Russia.
City authorities had appealed for tough sentences for the hooligans, who attacked Russia fans marching towards the stadium ahead of the match, which finished in a 1-1 draw.
Poland's TVP Info television said individuals had been sentenced with 500 zloty ($94 pounds) fines or suspended jail terms ranging from 3-12 months.
During an afternoon and night of skirmishes, police said they detained 184 people, 156 of them Poles and most of the rest Russians.
Courts are expected to hear further cases on Thursday.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; writing by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Justin Palmer)
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp goal from striker Robert Lewandowski to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and increase their advantage at the top to eight points.