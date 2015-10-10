WARSAW Poland's hopes of reaching the Euro 2016 finals were dealt a blow on Saturday with three players ruled out by injury ahead of their final Group D qualifier against Ireland on Sunday.

Striker Arkadiusz Milik, defender Maciej Rybus, and midfielder Tomasz Jodlowiec were all injured during Poland's 2-2 draw with Scotland in Glasgow on Thursday, the squad's medical chief Jacek Jaroszewski confirmed on the Polish FA's website (www.pzpn.pl).

Milik, who plays for Ajax Amsterdam, is facing a two week layoff with a muscle tear, while Rybus who plays for Terek Grozny in Russia and Jodlowiec, who plays for Legia Warsaw, also picked up muscle injuries.

Milik and Rybus both started the match but came off in the second half when Jodlowiec replaced Milik.

The situation at the top of the group is close with world champions Germany leading on 19 points followed by Poland and Ireland both on 18.

Two of the three will qualify automatically while the team that misses out on the top two spots will gain a playoff place at least.

