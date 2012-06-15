Poland's goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton reacts during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Russia at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WARSAW Poland are set to keep Przemyslaw Tyton in goal against the Czech Republic on Saturday instead of usual first-choice Wojciech Szczesny who was sent off in a shaky Euro 2012 opener against Greece, Polish media said on Friday.

Coach Franciszek Smuda will keep faith with 25-year-old Tyton, who saved a penalty with his first touch in the 1-1- draw with Greece in the tournament's opening game, and was impressive against Russia, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

Polish media has been full of speculation since the Russia match, which was also a 1-1 draw, over whether Szczesny would regain his place after serving a one-match ban.

Smuda told Polish public television on Thursday he feared the kind of mistakes Szczesny made against Greece.

"(Tyton) has always brought calm into the game," he added.

The final matches in Group A on Saturday will decide who advances to the quarter-finals. Poland must post their first ever win at a European Championship to stay in the tournament.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ken Ferris)