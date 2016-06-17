PARIS Portugal coach Fernando Santos has hinted he will make changes to his team for Saturday’s Euro 2016 match against Austria following a disappointing draw with Iceland but vowed there would be no revolution in his lineup or tactics.

The Portuguese, who have reached at least the semi-finals in four of their six previous European Championship appearances, struggled to impose themselves against tournament debutants Iceland and Nani’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Birkir Bjarnason’s 50th-minute equaliser.

That led to criticism in the Portuguese media and calls for Santos to bring in fresh blood for the showdown with Austria in Paris.

“There will not be a revolution,” Santos told a news conference.

“In this tournament, in the second match there are some changes and this is normal because you need to freshen up the team.”

Possible tweaks could include playing combative central midfielder William Carvalho instead of Danilo and the more attacking Adrien Silva in place of Andre Gomes, who was disappointing against Iceland.

“After the first matchday, maybe this added a bit of pressure but the game itself hasn’t changed,” said Santos.

“Austria... it’s an attacking team, they want to have the ball, they know how to move the ball around, they want to be in charge, on top of the match and Portugal likes to do the same.”

Portugal, who have one of the oldest squads at the Euros with nine players aged 30 or over, will start a point ahead of Austria following their surprise 2-0 loss to Hungary.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who in appearing against Austria will become his country’s most capped player, will be under scrutiny after an underwhelming performance against Iceland.

The three-times world player of the year fluffed a fairly simple headed chance and also went for goal himself from a series of long-range free kicks when team mates were better placed in Iceland's penalty area.

In all, he made 10 attempts on goal and only one was on target.

Santos, however, was predictably defiant in defending his skipper, calling Ronaldo the world’s best player and dismissing suggestions the Real Madrid great was unsuited to his nominal starting position as Portugal’s most advanced attacker.

“Cristiano can play in any position. He is not a striker, he’ll never be a striker. He needs to be free,” added Santos. “He’s not tied down to any position and that’s how it should be.”

