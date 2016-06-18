PARIS Portugal's mercurial winger Ricardo Quaresma will start their Euro 2016 game with Austria on Saturday as coach Fernando Santos makes two changes following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Iceland in their Group F opener.

Quaresma and combative midfielder William Carvalho replace Joao Mario and Danilo.

Austria have also made changes after slumping to a surprise 2-0 defeat by Hungary in their first game.

Coach Marcel Koller has dropped striker Marc Janko, who scored seven goals in qualifying, with Marcel Sabitzer earmarked to lead the line instead.

Sebastian Proedl replaces the suspended Aleksandar Dragovic at centre back, while Stefan Ilsanker replaces injured attacking midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic.

