West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
PARIS Portugal's mercurial winger Ricardo Quaresma will start their Euro 2016 game with Austria on Saturday as coach Fernando Santos makes two changes following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Iceland in their Group F opener.
Quaresma and combative midfielder William Carvalho replace Joao Mario and Danilo.
Austria have also made changes after slumping to a surprise 2-0 defeat by Hungary in their first game.
Coach Marcel Koller has dropped striker Marc Janko, who scored seven goals in qualifying, with Marcel Sabitzer earmarked to lead the line instead.
Sebastian Proedl replaces the suspended Aleksandar Dragovic at centre back, while Stefan Ilsanker replaces injured attacking midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.