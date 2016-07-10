West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
PARIS Swarms of moths flew around the Stade de France stadium before soccer's European Championship final between France and Portugal on Sunday.
Team officials walking on the pitch shortly before kickoff were seen shaking off the uninvited insects.
"The floodlights stayed on all night and all the moths around flocked the stadium," a security officer told Reuters.
(Reporting by Patrick Vignal, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.