Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
ST ETIENNE, France Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani have been pushed upfield to lead the line for Portugal in their Euro 2016 Group F opener against Iceland in St Etienne on Tuesday, spearheading a dynamic-looking 4-3-1-2 formation.
With Ricardo Quaresma and towering striker Eder both left on the bench, Portugal coach Fernando Santos deployed playmaker Joao Moutinho behind the front two and in front of a three-man midfield marshalled by Danilo.
Iceland, who are playing in their first major tournament, opted for a familiar 4-4-2 with Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front.
Their gameplan will largely rest on the ability of versatile central midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson and Aron Gunnarsson to hold their own against crafty opposition, while also being expected to feed wingers Birkir Bjarnason and Johann Gudmundsson.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.