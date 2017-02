MARCOUSSIS Portugal defender Pepe missed a training session on Monday as a precaution after suffering a problem with his thigh, a team spokesman told reporters.

"Pepe has a muscle pain in his thigh and is not going to train today as a precaution," the spokesman said.

The 33-year-old Brazilian-born defender has had an excellent tournament and his absence from Wednesday's Euro 2016 semi-final against Wales would be a significant blow.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)