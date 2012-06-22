Portugal's Helder Postiga (C) receives medical attention as team mates Joao Moutinho (R) and Miguel Veloso watch during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Czech Republic at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

WARSAW Portugal striker Helder Postiga has been ruled out of their Euro 2012 semi-final against either holders Spain or France with a thigh injury, the Portuguese Football Federation said on Friday.

Postiga pulled up late in the first half of their 1-0 quarter-final win over the Czech Republic and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher while clutching his right leg.

"Postiga is not fit to play," the Portuguese federation said on their website (www.fpf.pt).

Postiga was replaced by Hugo Almeida against the Czechs.

Portugal face either Spain or France on Wednesday for a place in the July 1 final in Kiev.

(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, editing by Justin Palmer)