Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
KHARKIV Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has been named in the Netherlands starting lineup for the first time at Euro 2012, one of three changes for their final Group B game against Portugal.
Huntelaar, the top scorer in qualifying for the Dutch and last season's leading marksman in the Bundesliga, featured as a substitute in the defeats by Denmark and Germany which have left the Netherlands in such desperate trouble.
Rafael van der Vaart comes into the midfield while Ron Vlaar returns to central defence at the expense of John Heitinga.
Skipper Mark van Bommel and winger Ibrahim Afellay were left out from the side which started in the 2-1 defeat by Germany.
Portugal named an unchanged team for the fifth consecutive competitive match with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani featuring in their attack.
Teams
Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo
Netherlands: 1-Maarten Stekelenburg; 2-Gregory van der Wiel, 13-Ron Vlaar, 4-Joris Mathijsen, 15-Jetro Willems; 23-Rafael van der Vaart, 8-Nigel de Jong, 10-Wesley Sneijder, 11-Arjen Robben; 9-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 16-Robin van Persie
(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.