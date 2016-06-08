Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
LONDON Spain may have an iron grip on Europe's club competitions but the English Premier League is the dominant power when it comes to the number of players competing at Euro 2016.
Spain have won the last two European championships and La Liga clubs have claimed Europe's major club trophies, the Champions League and Europa League, for the last three seasons.
Yet a quarter of the 552 players going to Euro 2016 play in the English leagues, nearly four times as many as those from La Liga, according to figures from Grosvenor Casinos.
While no English club has won in Europe since Chelsea lifted the Europa League in 2013, England still appears to be the most popular destination for international players.
Even the Bundesliga, where 13 of world champions Germany's 23-man squad ply their trade, is dwarfed by the English Premier League in terms of the number of players at this year's Euros.
There are more than double the number of players going to the month-long tournament from the English game than from the German League.
The finals start on Friday when hosts France face Romania.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.