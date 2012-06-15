UEFA has opened an investigation into reports that a banana was thrown on to the pitch during Italy's 1-1 draw against Croatia in the Euro 2012 Group C match in Poznan on Thursday, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Racism was a major source of concern in Poland and Ukraine before the tournament and Italy striker Mario Balotelli said he would "kill" anyone who threw bananas at him in the street or walk off the pitch if he heard monkey noises during a match.

An Italy spokesman said there had been no official protest because no one in the Italian camp was aware of the reports.

Italy did complain to UEFA about their anthem being booed by Spain and Croatia fans before the first two matches in the tournament and the ruling body is also investigating reports that Balotelli was racially abused during the opening game against the Spanish.

