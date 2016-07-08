West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
PARIS Revenue at Euro 2016 has increased by 34 percent to 1.93 billion euros ($2.13 billion) compared to Euro 2012, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Friday.
The increase was to be expected with the expanded format, from 16 to 24 teams, which has meant more broadcasters buying television rights to the showpiece tournament.
Of the total revenue, 1.05 billion euros came from television rights, 480 million euros from sponsorship and licensing and 400 million euros from ticketing and hospitality, a UEFA statement read.
With costs at 1.1 billion euros, the income amounts to 830 million euros, with 600 million going to the 55 UEFA member associations for the 2016-2020 period. The rest goes to the governing body to cover organisational costs over the same period.
The June 10-July 10 tournament in France ends on Sunday with France playing Portugal in the Paris final.
(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Adrian Warner and Clare Fallon)
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.