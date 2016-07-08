Fans of Germany cheer before the Euro 2016 match between France and Germany in France at a public screening of the match in Berlin, Germany, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Fans of Germany react as they watch the Euro 2016 match between France and Germany in France at a public screening of the match in Berlin, Germany, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

France fans react in a fan zone during the Germany v France EURO 2016 semi final soccer match near the French-German border in Kehl, Germany, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Football Soccer - Germany v France - EURO 2016 - Semi Final - Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France - 7/7/16 - Soccer fans take snapshots before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Revenue at Euro 2016 has increased by 34 percent to 1.93 billion euros ($2.13 billion) compared to Euro 2012, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Friday.

The increase was to be expected with the expanded format, from 16 to 24 teams, which has meant more broadcasters buying television rights to the showpiece tournament.

Of the total revenue, 1.05 billion euros came from television rights, 480 million euros from sponsorship and licensing and 400 million euros from ticketing and hospitality, a UEFA statement read.

With costs at 1.1 billion euros, the income amounts to 830 million euros, with 600 million going to the 55 UEFA member associations for the 2016-2020 period. The rest goes to the governing body to cover organisational costs over the same period.

The June 10-July 10 tournament in France ends on Sunday with France playing Portugal in the Paris final.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Adrian Warner and Clare Fallon)