Euro 2016 qualifiers Romania conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 with Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly on Wednesday, which showed they have work to do in front of goal before the European Championship in France.

Romania's lively attacking midfielder Nicolae Stanciu opened the scoring in the 27th minute with his second goal in three internationals, capitalising on a farcical defensive error to net with an easy finish.

The 23-year-old Steaua Bucharest player almost doubled Romania’s lead nine minutes later when his curling free kick forced an excellent save from keeper Nicaise Kudimbana.

DR Congo levelled three minutes from fulltime when the Romanian defence failed to clear a cross from the right and substitute Jeremy Bokila scored from close range.

Romania, who have not lost since June 2014, were largely unimpressive in the warmup fixture, played in the Italian town of Como, and lacked ideas against a side ranked 51st in the world.

Romania, currently 19th in FIFA's rankings, were unable to turn possession into goals despite stretching the Congo defence several times and a large number of substitutions disrupted play in the second half.

Romania will play two more friendlies before the European Championship. Anghel Iordanescu's men face Ukraine in Turin on Sunday and then Georgia in Bucharest on June 3.

Romania take on hosts France in Euro 2016's opening match on June 10 in Paris. Switzerland and Albania are the other teams in Group A.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Toby Davis)