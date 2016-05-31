BUCHAREST In-form striker Denis Alibec has been included in Romania's 23-man squad for next month's European Championship in France, the national football federation said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who scored 16 times for domestic champions Astra this season, netted his first goal for Romania during their 4-3 defeat by Ukraine in a warm-up friendly on Sunday.

The former Inter Milan forward was selected ahead of Pandurii Targu-Jiu's Ioan Hora who was the league's top scorer with 19 goals.

Coach Anghel Iordanescu axed midfielder Alexandru Maxim who was a key figure in qualifying but has been unable to win a regular place in his club side VfB Stuttgart in recent months.

Defender Alin Tosca and midfield duo Adrian Ropotan and Andrei Ivan were also omitted while Cordoba striker Florin Andone was called up despite missing the squad's training camp in Italy.

Romania, who host Georgia in a friendly on Friday, play Euro 2016 hosts France in Paris on June 10 and also face Switzerland and Albania in Group A.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ciprian Tatarusanu (Fiorentina), Costel Pantilimon (Watford), Silviu Lung (Astra)

Defenders: Cristian Sapunaru (Pandurii Targu-Jiu), Alexandru Matel (Dinamo Zagreb), Vlad Chiriches (Napoli), Valerica Gaman (Astra), Dragos Grigore (Al Sailiya), Cosmin Moti (Ludogorets), Razvan Rat (Rayo Vallecano), Steliano Filip (Dinamo Bucharest)

Midfielders: Mihai Pintilii (Steaua Bucharest), Ovidiu Hoban (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Andrei Prepelita (Ludogorets), Adrian Popa (Steaua Bucharest), Gabriel Torje (Osmanlispor), Alexandru Chipciu (Steaua Bucharest), Nicolae Stanciu (Steaua Bucharest), Lucian Sanmartean (Al Ittihad)

Forwards: Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets), Bogdan Stancu (Genclerbirligi), Florin Andone (Cordoba), Denis Alibec (Astra).

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)