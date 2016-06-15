PARIS Romania striker Florin Andone and midfielder Nicolae Stanciu will start among the substitutes for their Group A game against Switzerland at Euro 2016 on Wednesday.

Romania will start with the experienced Claudiu Keseru up front after coach Anghel Iordanescu made four changes to the team who lost 2-1 against hosts France in the tournament opener.

Romania's midfield has been revamped for the Parc des Princes game as they switch from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Switzerland, aimng to claim a victory that would make them the first team to reach the last 16 at this year's finals, are unchanged from their 1-0 win against Albania.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)