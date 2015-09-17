BUCHAREST Romania must play their Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Finland behind closed doors after racist and violent behaviour from their fans during the goalless draws against Hungary and Greece, the domestic football federation (FRF) said.

UEFA's disciplinary panel also fined the Romanian federation 110,000 euros ($124,421) in total for the bad behaviour, the FRF said in a statement on Thursday.

European football's governing body fined the FRF 50,000 euros after Romanian fans booed the Hungarian national anthem, displayed an illegal banner and clashed with Hungarian supporters during the game at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on Sept. 4.

The FRF will pay 60,000 euros for fans' racist behaviour and the throwing of missiles and fireworks during the Group F match against Greece at Bucharest's National Arena on Sept. 7.

Romania, who host Finland on Oct. 8, are second in the standings with 16 points from eight matches, one point behind Northern Ireland. Hungary are third on 13.

($1 = 0.8841 euros)

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Clare Lovell)