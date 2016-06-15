LILLE, France Slovakia coach Jan Kozak has made three changes from the team that started in their 2-1 Euro 2016 opening loss to Wales as his side take on Russia in their second Group B game in Lille on Wednesday.

With a good result essential if Slovakia are to have any chance of making the knockout stages Ondrej Duda, Tomas Hubocan and Viktor Pecovsky all get the nod ahead of Patrik Hrosovsky, Dusan Svento and Michal Duris.

Russia coach Leonid Slutski named an unchanged side from that which started their 1-1 draw with England in their opening game in Marseille on Saturday, when Vasili Berezutski's injury-time goal grabbed a point for his side.

Group rivals England and Wales meet in Lens on Thursday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Lille; Editing by Toby Chopra)