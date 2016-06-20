Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
TOULOUSE, France Leonid Slutski said he would not continue as Russia coach after they were eliminated from Euro 2016 on Monday.
"I think after a tournament like this, you need someone else to take charge of the national side at major tournaments," a despondent Slutski told journalists after his side's 3-0 defeat by Wales in their final Group B match.
The crushing loss leaves Russia bottom of the group with only one point -- a draw against England before defeats by Slovakia and Wales -- in a tournament also disfigured by violence from some Russian fans.
"First, we need to change the head coach," Slutski continued, when asked how Russia can prepare for the 2018 World Cup on home soil after the disappointment of Euro 2016.
"I have to take full responsibility. I had time to prepare and find players and if we weren't able to succeed, it's definitely my mistake."
Slutski, who is also head coach of Russian champions CSKA Moscow, replaced Fabio Capello in August 2015 and salvaged Russia's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign but his team have been one of the biggest disappointments of the tournament.
(Editing by Ian Chadband)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.