Russia will appeal UEFA's decision to dock the team six points in qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans misbehave again, the Russian football federation said on Thursday.

UEFA acted after disturbances at Russia's opening Euro 2012 game against the Czech Republic last Friday where Russian fans set off and threw fireworks and displayed illicit banners at the Group A match in Wroclaw which Dick Advocaat's team won 4-1.

"The Russian football federation is entitled to prepare and submit a written appeal against UEFA's decision and this will be done within the allotted time for this procedure," the federation said in a statement on its website.

"The federation will do all it can to ensure the national team avoids such a severe punishment."

Russian and Polish fans also clashed before the second Group A game in Warsaw on Tuesday, which prompted soccer's European governing body to open another disciplinary case.

The Russian federation, which on Sunday issued a joint appeal with the team urging fans to behave, said it would seek compensation from troublemakers if UEFA imposed fines to punish misbehaving supporters.

The federation statement on Thursday also said it strongly opposed violence inside and outside stadiums and again called on Russian fans to behave. It said there could be no excuse for violent behaviour or setting off fireworks inside stadiums.

"More than ever the Russian team needs the united support of the best Russian fans in the world and not the bills being run up by hooligans putting their own interests above those of the national team," the statement said.

