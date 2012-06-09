People take part in an event outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Russian dignitaries will lay a wreath on Sunday at Poland's Presidential Palace to commemorate president Lech Kaczynski in a bid to defuse tensions ahead of the countries' game at the Euro 2012 championships next week.

Many Poles still blame Moscow for the crash near Smolensk in western Russia two years ago which claimed the lives of Kaczynski and dozens of senior Polish officials.

The tension has overshadowed a cautious rapprochement between the two neighbours and a planned march by Russian fans through Warsaw had threatened to be a flashpoint with locals ahead of Tuesday's game.

Anxious for the tournament they are co-hosting with Ukraine to go off smoothly, Polish authorities have been working hard behind the scenes to head off the tensions.

"The Russian football federation have said they are going to give some kind of memorial for the Smolensk catastrophe," Sport and Tourism Minister Joanna Mucha said.

"I do not think there will be any problems with this march or with this day. I am sure everything will go all right," she told Reuters television.

Russia's ambassador to Poland, the head of the Russian Football Association and Russia coach Dick Advocaat are due to lay the wreath on Sunday morning.

A movement led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ex-president's twin and leader of Poland's main opposition party, says the crash was not an accident, and is due to demonstrate at the Palace on Sunday, as it does on the 10th of every month.

The chief of Poland's armed forces, the head of its navy, its central bank governor and lawmakers were among those killed as the plane was attempting to land in thick fog in Smolensk.

Kaczynski, known for its deep distrust of the Kremlin, has repeatedly said Russia bore responsibility for the crash, which killed all 96 people on board.

Warsaw is at loggerheads with Moscow over the reasons behind the crash and the dispute has overshadowed a cautious rapprochement between the two neighbours.

The Poles also accuse Moscow of not showing good will in returning the wreckage, which still sits at Smolensk airport.

Representatives for the Russian fans met Warsaw city officials on Saturday to discuss the march.

The head of the fan association Alexander Shprygin said the fans would carry only slogans and symbols approved by UEFA, and expressing nothing other than support for the Russian team.

"We would like to reiterate that our march has no political context or background whatsoever and we want to underline that football and the fans have nothing to do with politics."

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Patrick Graham)