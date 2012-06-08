Vaclav Klaus (R) shakes hands with Dmitry Medvedev after a news conference at Prague Castle in Prague December 8, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

WARSAW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Czech President Vaclav Klaus will not attend Friday's Euro 2012 match between their two countries in Wroclaw, their offices said.

Soccer's European governing body UEFA had earlier said both leaders would attend the game.

Russia and the Czech Republic kick off at 8.45 pm (1845 GMT) following the opening game between co-hosts Poland and Greece, also in Group A, at the national stadium in Warsaw.

Thousands of Russian and Czech fans are expected to attend the clash in Wroclaw.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski in Warsaw, Jan Lopatka in Prague and Steve Gutterman in Moscow; Editing by Ken Ferris)