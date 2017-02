MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador in Moscow over the detention of Russian football fans during the Euro 2016 tournament, the ministry said.

The French envoy was notified about "discrimination" towards the Russian citizens, it said, adding that "further fanning of anti-Russian sentiments" could damage relations between France and Russia.

