MOSCOW Russian president Vladimir Putin has given the green light for defender Roman Neustadter, who was born in Ukraine, to play for Russia at the Euro 2016 football finals by approving his passport.

Russia head coach Leonid Slutskiy had on Saturday included the Schalke 04 defender Neustadter, who has been living in Germany since he was a child and has played for Germany's youth teams, in his squad for next month's tournament in France.

"In accordance with article 89 of the Russian constitution, I decree that I am satisfied with the application made by Roman Neustadter, who was born on February 18, 1988 in Ukraine, to become a Russian citizen," Putin said on Russia's official legal information website (www.pravo.gov.ru) on Wednesday.

Neustadter, 28, can now play for Russia in a friendly with the Czech Republic on June 1. The Russians have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2016, alongside England, Slovakia and Wales.

