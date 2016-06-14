Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russian sporting officials and groups should use all their influence to ensure Russian soccer fans behave themselves at the Euro 2016 tournament.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments after France began to deport some Russian fans after serious clashes involving Russians around the England-Russia game in Marseille on Saturday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.