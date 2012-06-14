WARSAW Russia will be docked six points in qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans step out of line again after disturbances at their opening Euro 2012 game against the Czech Republic last Friday, UEFA said on Wednesday.

The charges against Russia's fans included setting off and throwing fireworks and the display of illicit banners at the match in Wroclaw which Dick Advocaat's team won 4-1.

Russian and Polish fans were also involved in the worst violence of the tournament around the second group game in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Police, who feared trouble at the Euro 2012 game due to uneasy relations between the two countries, detained 184 people, 156 of them Poles, 25 Russians, and three other foreign fans.

Russia, who drew 1-1 with Poland, top Group A on four points with the Czech Republic second on three.

UEFA opened another disciplinary case against the Russian FA on Wednesday following incidents inside the stadium in Tuesday's game with the Poles, but said it would not have any impact on the suspended sanction related to the Wroclaw match.

Russia again face a hearing for setting off and throwing fireworks, displaying illicit banners and the invasion of the pitch by a supporter, while the Polish Football Association will answer a charge of setting off fireworks.

"Last night's incidents do not have any impact on the probation period for the sanction imposed on the RFS following the incidents at their first match against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw. This means the six-point deduction is still currently suspended," UEFA said.

UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body will deal with both cases on Sunday.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)