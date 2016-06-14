Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday sanctions on the Russian Football Union imposed by UEFA were excessive, R-Sport news agency reported.
"The punishment is excessive, but we cannot influence it. The fine is enormous as the Russian Football Union is a non-commercial organisation. There is no sense in appealing," R-Sport quoted Mutko as saying.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs)
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.