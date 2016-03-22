UEFA has reaffirmed its commitment to security ahead of this year's European Championship in France following the attacks in Brussels on Tuesday in which at least 34 people were killed.

Twenty-four teams will take part in Euro 2016 across France starting on June 10.

"Following today’s events in Brussels, UEFA wishes to reaffirm its commitment in placing safety and security at the centre of its organisational plans for UEFA Euro 2016," European football's ruling body said in a statement.

"Euro 2016 SAS (safety and security) will monitor the level of risk for the tournament. For over three years now, Euro 2016 SAS has been working with the authorities to guarantee a safe and secure tournament and all measures are being taken to ensure that is the case for all involved," it said.

