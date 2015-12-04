The seedings for the draw for the Euro 2016 finals on Dec. 12 are as follows:

France, as hosts, have been assigned place A1 in the draw as they will play the opening match in Paris on June 10 next year, leaving five other teams in Pot 1 (top seeds) and six teams in the other pots.

One side from each pot will be allotted to all six groups of four.

Pot One: (top seeds): Spain (holders), Germany, England, Portugal, Belgium

Pot Two: Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Ukraine

Pot Three: Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary

Pot Four: Turkey, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Albania, Northern Ireland

