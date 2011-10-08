Slovakia's Martin Skrtel (L) fights for the ball with Russia's Andrei Arshavin during their Euro 2012 qualifying match in Zilina October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

BRATISLAVA Russia moved to the verge of the Euro 2012 finals after Alan Dzagoev's long-range second-half goal secured a priceless 1-0 win away to Slovakia for the Group B leaders Friday.

Dick Advocaat's Russian side need only a point against rank outsiders Andorra Tuesday to finish top of the group and clinch a place at next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine.

The defeat means Slovakia cannot now qualify.

The jeering crowd in the northern town of Zilina witnessed a fast-paced start with each side attacking in turn but it was the Slovaks who came closest to scoring in the first half.

Miroslav Stoch was clear inside the area but wasted the chance to end Slovakia's run of three matches without a goal.

Russia clinched victory with 19 minutes left when 21-year-old Dzagoev's effort from 25 metres was deflected by Slovakia's Miroslav Karhan past busy goalkeeper Jan Mucha as they avenged a 1-0 loss at the start of qualifying.

Russia top the group with 20 points, two ahead of Ireland and three clear of Armenia with those teams facing each other in Dublin Tuesday in an effective playoff-place decider.

A point will be enough for the Russians to qualify because they have a better head-to-head record against Ireland.

(Reporting by Martin Santa,; editing by Dave Thompson)