MADRID Spain's Xabi Alonso could be a doubt for their final Euro 2012 qualifier against Scotland after suffering several gashes in his leg following the wild tackle by Czech midfielder Tomas Hubschman in Friday's game.

The midfielder, scorer of the second goal in already-qualified Spain's 2-0 win in Prague, had to be substituted following the challenge, which resulted in Hubschman -- who immediately apologised -- being shown a straight red card.

Medical staff will assess Alonso's injury before deciding whether he can train on Sunday ahead of the world and European champions' facing Scotland in Alicante on Tuesday, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said in a statement on Saturday.

The game could be key for Scotland's hopes of a playoff berth from Group I.

"We'll have to wait and see if he (Alonso) trains normally or if it is decided to avert a possible clash with a team mate that could be painful for the player," the RFEF added.

Alonso, whose club side Real Madrid host Real Betis in La Liga next Saturday, said Hubschman's challenge had given him a "major fright."

"I have a very big knock on the shin and it hurt me a lot," the former Liverpool player told reporters.

"But he (Hubschman) realised and apologised quickly. I'll stay with the squad and go to Alicante and let's see how everything goes."

