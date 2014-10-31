Napoli's Jose Callejon controls the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Chievo Verona at San Paolo stadium in Naples September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

MADRID Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has hinted Napoli forward Jose Callejon may be called up for the first time for next month's matches against Belarus and Germany.

Callejon is the top scorer in Serie A this season with seven goals in nine appearances and Del Bosque, whose team has struggled for goals in recent outings, acknowledged the 27-year-old former Real Madrid player was in fine form.

"We are aware that he is having a good season with Napoli," Del Bosque said in an interview with Diario de la Roja, a publication dedicated to the Spanish national team.

"Why wouldn't he be included in the next squad?" the coach added. "But look, we not going to guarantee he will be there."

Spain, the defending European champions, continue their Euro 2016 qualification bid with a game against Group C rivals Belarus in Huelva on Nov. 15 and play a friendly against 2014 World Cup winners Germany in Pontevedra three days later.

With three matches played, Spain are joint second in the pool on six points with Ukraine, three points behind Slovakia, who surprised Del Bosque's side this month by beating them 2-1 in Zilina.

Macedonia have three points in fourth and Belarus and Luxembourg each have one point.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)