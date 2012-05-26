MADRID Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is set to miss a big chunk of Spain's preparations for Euro 2012 after being ruled out for seven to 10 days with a hamstring strain, the Spanish club said on Saturday.

Fabregas picked up the injury when he came on for the last 10 minutes of Barca's 3-0 King's Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

The former Arsenal player is likely to be named on Sunday in Spain's final 23-man squad to defend their title in Poland and Ukraine next month.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has so far been unable to call up players from Barca and Bilbao because of the Cup final, and has two warm-up matches left against South Korea and China before they open their Group C campaign against Italy on June 10.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)