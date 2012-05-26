Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
MADRID Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is set to miss a big chunk of Spain's preparations for Euro 2012 after being ruled out for seven to 10 days with a hamstring strain, the Spanish club said on Saturday.
Fabregas picked up the injury when he came on for the last 10 minutes of Barca's 3-0 King's Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao on Friday.
The former Arsenal player is likely to be named on Sunday in Spain's final 23-man squad to defend their title in Poland and Ukraine next month.
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has so far been unable to call up players from Barca and Bilbao because of the Cup final, and has two warm-up matches left against South Korea and China before they open their Group C campaign against Italy on June 10.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.