Spain's Xabi Alonso scores a goal against France during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

France's Jeremy Menez (L) attempts a shot on goal past Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herma

Spain's Gerard Pique (bottom) fights for the ball with France's Olivier Giroud during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

France's Jeremy Menez (C) receives a yellow card from referee Nicola Rizzoli of Italy next to Spain's Jordi Alba (L) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

France's Jeremy Menez (R) jumps for the ball next to Spain's Sergio Ramos during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Spain's Xabi Alonso (L) heads the ball with France's Jeremy Menez during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Spain's Xabi Alonso scores a goal from penalty kick against France during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris shakes hands with Spain's Sergio Ramos (R) after their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

France's Laurent Koscielny (L) and Gael Clichy react to their loss against Spain after their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

France's Franck Ribery reacts to his team's loss against Spain after their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (R) reacts as Spain's Fernando Torres (L to R), Xavi Hernandez, scorer Xabi Alonso and Santi Cazorla celebrate a second goal during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Spanish soccer fans cheer before the start of the Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match between Spain and France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Spain's Xabi Alonso celebrates after he scored during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (2nd L) fails to save a goal during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa challenges France's Franck Ribery (front) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Spain's Xabi Alonso challenges France's Franck Ribery (L) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Spain's Xabi Alonso and Santi Cazorla (L) celebrate during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Spain's Xabi Alonso (R) celebrates after scoring a goal past France's Gael Clichy during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Spain's Xabi Alonso (2ndL) celebrates his second goal against France with team mates Fernando Torres (L), Pedro Rodriguez and Xavi Hernandez (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

DONETSK Slick Spain showed they are a team who know how to get results against ultra-defensive teams at major championships when they eased past France into the last four of Euro 2012 on Saturday.

Backed by a rock-solid defence and controlling possession for long periods, the Spanish were faced with a wall of white French shirts and turned in a typically assured and patient performance to beat Les Bleus for the first time in a competitive game.

The 2-0 victory was made all the sweeter by Xabi Alonso's double in his 100th international and the holders march on to meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last four as they seek to become the first nation to win back-to-back continental titles with a World Cup in between.

The Spanish players have grown used to teams sitting deep, crowding the midfield and looking to catch them on the break.

Cesc Fabregas, operating as a roving forward as he did against Italy in the opening game of the tournament, and playmakers Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Xavi were starved of room to manoeuvre and all had quiet nights.

But once Alonso's 19th-minute header put the world champions in the driving seat it rapidly became clear that dominant Spain were more than capable of protecting their lead against a feeble French side as well as adding to their tally at any moment.

They have now kept 11 clean sheets and conceded only three goals in their last 14 European Championship and World Cup matches and have scored in 18 successive competitive games.

"We controlled the match even though we knew it wouldn't be easy against an opponent that was sitting deep but it became easier after the goal," Alonso said.

"It was a big quarter-final match and you have to know how to play them," the 30-year-old added.

"Now we'll enjoy getting through before thinking about the semi-finals."

TOOTHLESS FRENCH

Coach Vicente del Bosque underlined the strength in depth in the squad when he brought on striker Fernando Torres and the pacy Pedro to shake things up midway through the second half.

Torres was well shackled by the French defenders but Pedro produced a delicious moment of skill to draw a foul from France defender Anthony Reveillere in the penalty area and Alonso calmly stroked the spot-kick into the net.

Alonso and fellow holding midfielder Sergio Busquets rarely win the same plaudits or catch the eye or in the same way as Iniesta or Silva.

But the way they combined to block off many of France's forays forward frustrated Les Bleus and Laurent Blanc's side were limited to just four shots and only one on target, a free kick that Iker Casillas comfortably turned around the post.

Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique, a relatively new pairing in central defence, were equally assured and Ramos's Real Madrid team mate Karim Benzema barely had a sniff of goal.

It remains to be seen whether Portugal use similar tactics for Wednesday's last-four clash between the Iberian neighbours, also in Donetsk.

Whatever the case, Portuguese captain Ronaldo, who plays at Real with Ramos and regularly comes up against Barcelona centre back Pique in La Liga, will almost certainly pose a greater threat than the toothless French.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, Editing by Ed Osmond)