Spain's coach Vicente del Bosque attends at training session at City Stadium in Skopje, Macedonia September 7, 2015. Spain will play their Euro2016 qualification match against Macedonia on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

LOGRONO, Spain With Spain on the verge of securing their place at Euro 2016, coach Vicente del Bosque is likely to have the luxury of trying out most of his squad members in the holders' final two Group C qualifiers against Luxembourg and Ukraine.

Spain can make sure of their berth at the tournament in France next year with a win against minnows Luxembourg in Logrono on Friday and play their final qualifier against Ukraine in Kiev on Monday.

They will be chasing an unprecedented third consecutive continental title following victories at the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, with a maiden World Cup triumph in between in 2010.

"We are planning to use a majority of the players in the next two matches," Del Bosque told a news conference on Thursday.

"We have the chance, if everything goes well, to see everyone out on the pitch and to see their qualities."

Spain have 21 points from their eight Group C matches, two ahead of second-placed Slovakia, who host Belarus on Friday.

The nine group winners, the nine group runners-up and the best third-placed side qualify directly. The eight remaining third-placed teams contest playoffs for the last four spots.

Spain are unbeaten in 31 home qualifiers, winning their last 16 in the European Championship since a 1-0 reverse to Greece in Zaragoza in June 2003.

Del Bosque's men thumped Luxembourg 4-0 last October in the reverse fixture and have won all four of the two nations' previous meetings, all friendlies, without conceding a goal.

"The motivation of a group like ours should be like a marathon runner, not selective," Del Bosque said.

"We must be respectful, as if we were playing one of the top-ranked teams.

"Luxembourg is a fresh and well-organised side. They could make us suffer, like all our opponents, if we don't take them seriously."

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)