Spain striker Alvaro Morata is looking to make his mark in Vicente del Bosque’s misfiring side against Belarus on Sunday having shone in the final stage of the season for Juventus.

Morata, who won a domestic double with the Turin side and scored crucial goals as they reached the Champions League final, is now focussing on helping Spain, who won the last two European Championships, qualify for Euro 2016.

They face Belarus away in Borisov on Sunday having picked up 12 points from five games in Group C and trail leaders Slovakia by three points.

“It has been a great year for me. Initially it was a difficult move to Juventus but it has worked out well and now is a chance to finish well by winning against Belarus,” Morata, who left Real Madrid at the end of last season due to limited chances, told a news conference.

“It is important for a striker to get goals but this is also the work of the whole team and you win matches through everyone doing their bit.”

It will be Del Bosque’s 100th match in charge of La Roja and the team has undergone a transition since they failed to retain their title at the World Cup last year.

One of the criticisms that has been labelled at the 64-year-old coach is that he was guilty of standing too long by players that had brought so much success in a golden spell for Spain but after the disappointment in Brazil he was forced into action.

Morata is an example of the new blood that has arrived and after making his debut for Spain at home against Belarus last November he got his only goal in a 1-0 victory over Ukraine in March.

Spain have had problems with goals when they have faced stronger sides in friendlies and have failed to score in defeats by France, Germany and Netherlands.

They beat Costa Rica 2-1 in another friendly last Thursday when Morata was on the bench but he is set to start against Belarus.

“I owe a lot to Juventus for putting their faith in me and I am now trying to pay them back,” said Morata.

“Juventus play a different style to here. In the national team you learn that the build up is longer and so you need to wait your moment.”

