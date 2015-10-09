MADRID Spain forward Pedro believes his move from Barcelona to Chelsea in the close season has helped boost his confidence and make him a happier person.

Pedro decided to quit boyhood club Barca after 11 years there and move to England after spending the majority of last term on the bench and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho slotted him straight into his starting lineup.

Although the London club have had a poor start to the season, Pedro has impressed and has scored two goals and made one assist in his eight appearances.

"When someone gets to play, they gain rhythm, confidence, you're happier, you try out more things," Pedro said on the Spanish team website on Friday.

"Leaving Barca was tough for me but I'm happy with the change," added the 28-year-old Canary Islander.

Pedro said his fellow Spain players at Chelsea, former Barca team mate Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Cesar Azpilicueta, had helped him adjust quickly to life in the Premier League.

"They've been a great support to me," he said. "The adaptation has been quicker given I already knew them from here and they've treated me very well in the dressing room, showing me how the club works."

Pedro is currently with the Spain squad in Logrono and the holders can make sure of their place at Euro 2016 with a win against Luxembourg in their Group C qualifier later on Friday.

They then play their final game against Ukraine in Kiev on Monday.

If La Roja qualify as expected, they will be chasing an unprecedented third consecutive continental title at the tournament in France next year.

Pedro said they were keen to show their failure at last year's World Cup finals in Brazil was a mere blip.

"Obviously we know that we weren't our best at the World Cup, we didn't give a good account of ourselves," he said.

"But I think in the qualifying matches (for Euro 2016) ... the team has shown a new image and that's the way to go."

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)