WARSAW Denmark and Portugal will fret a little more going into Sunday's final Euro 2012 Group B matches having watched Greece, all but down and out after two games, dump Group A leaders Russia out of the tournament on Saturday.

The Netherlands, pointless after two defeats but boasting a squad oozing with talent which could explode into life at any moment, play second-placed Portugal (three points) in Kharkiv (1945 British time).

The Group B permutations are long and complicated but the simple situation for the misfiring Dutch is that they must win by a two-goal margin and hope Denmark (three points) lose to Germany in Lviv.

Group leaders Germany are not assured of qualification despite their three-point cushion, though a win or draw would see them through to a quarter-final against Greece in Gdansk on Friday.

Denmark are tough opponents for the Germans who have not beaten them since 1996 and in their last competitive meeting the Danes prevailed 2-0 to clinch the 1992 European Championship.

With Germany in pole position to clinch top spot, unless the Dutch pull off something special it should be Denmark and Portugal vying for second place and a last-eight clash with the Czech Republic in Warsaw on Thursday.

