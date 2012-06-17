Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
WARSAW Denmark and Portugal will fret a little more going into Sunday's final Euro 2012 Group B matches having watched Greece, all but down and out after two games, dump Group A leaders Russia out of the tournament on Saturday.
The Netherlands, pointless after two defeats but boasting a squad oozing with talent which could explode into life at any moment, play second-placed Portugal (three points) in Kharkiv (1945 British time).
The Group B permutations are long and complicated but the simple situation for the misfiring Dutch is that they must win by a two-goal margin and hope Denmark (three points) lose to Germany in Lviv.
Group leaders Germany are not assured of qualification despite their three-point cushion, though a win or draw would see them through to a quarter-final against Greece in Gdansk on Friday.
Denmark are tough opponents for the Germans who have not beaten them since 1996 and in their last competitive meeting the Danes prevailed 2-0 to clinch the 1992 European Championship.
With Germany in pole position to clinch top spot, unless the Dutch pull off something special it should be Denmark and Portugal vying for second place and a last-eight clash with the Czech Republic in Warsaw on Thursday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.