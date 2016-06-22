NICE, France Belgium brought in mid fielder Radja Nainggolan for the injured Moussa Dembele in the only change to the team for their final Euro 2016 Group E match against Sweden on Wednesday.

Sweden promoted forward Marcus Berg to the starting line-up in place of John Guidetti.

Belgium, second in the standings behind group winners Italy, would advance to the last 16 in second place with a draw or win against the Swedes, who are on one point from two matches and need a victory to progress.

Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making his last appearance for his country if they fail to reach the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Julien Pretot)